Sunday, July 30, 2023
Zelensky says war comes to Russia after drone attack on Moscow

July 30, 2023
Zelensky says war comes to Russia after drone attack on Moscow

Drones damage Moscow building

Drones damage Moscow building

Drones damage Moscow building

The Ukrainian president assured that it was an “inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process.”

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky warned on Sunday that war was coming to Russia after the drone attack that targeted a business district in Moscow, the Russian capital.

(Read also: Video: Ukrainian drones damage two buildings in Moscow without leaving fatalities)

“The war is gradually returning to the territory of Russia, to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process,” he declared during his daily address, on the sidelines of a visit to Ivano-Frankivsk, on the west of the country

INFORMATION IN DEVELOPMENT

