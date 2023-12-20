Ukrainian president has appealed for the sending of resources not to cease, but approval has stalled in the US Congress

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Tuesday (Dec 19, 2023) that he has “certainty” that the US does not “will betray” your country and will release a new financing package.

“We are working hard on this and I am sure that the US will not betray us and that what we agreed in the US will be completely fulfilled”, said Zelensky in interview with journalists. “They should know, our North American partners, that we are waiting for that help. They know the details about what it is needed for and its impacts”, he added.

The US Congress blocked the approval of a US$61 billion assistance package for Ukraine in the war against Russia. Before releasing the funds, congressmen want US President Joe Biden to authorize an increase in resources to combat the entry of immigrants across the border with Mexico.

On December 12, Zelensky met with Biden at the White House to discuss the matter. The US president stated at the time that the US will continue to support Ukraine “as long as you can“, but “without additional funding.”

“We are quickly reaching the end of our ability to help Ukraine respond to the urgent operational demands it faces”said Biden.

In the interview this Tuesday (Dec 19), the head of the Ukrainian Executive also said he expected the EU (European Union) to approve aid of €50 billion, despite restrictions imposed by Hungary. “I am confident that we have already achieved all of this. Now it's a matter of time”, said Zelensky.

