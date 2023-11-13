On the eve of the second winter of war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned his citizens about a possible war onslaught by Moscow in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, kyiv’s allies remain committed to supplying weapons to Ukrainian forces, while the German government announced that it is seeking to double its financial support for Ukraine in 2024.

Ukraine must “prepare” for Russian attacks against the country’s infrastructure this winter, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned this Sunday, November 12.

“We must prepare for the possibility that the enemy will increase the number of drone or missile attacks against our infrastructure,” the head of state said in his daily address.

The president’s words of warning come after Ukrainian military intelligence mentioned that an explosion would have killed at least three Russian soldiers in the occupied southern city of Melitopol. They attributed the attack to an “act of revenge” by the local resistance.

“All our attention must be focused on defense… to help our people get through the winter,” he added.

Last year, the Russian military’s systematic bombing of the Ukrainian energy grid deprived thousands of people of heat or electricity for long periods in sub-zero temperatures.

kyiv claims to have strengthened its defenses to protect key infrastructure.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the summit of the European Political Community held in Spain on October 5, 2023. © AFP

“The Ukrainian air shield is already stronger than last year,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine has received significant air defense systems from its Western allies, particularly US-made ‘Patriots’.

The statement coincides with the arrival in the United States on Sunday of a Ukrainian delegation, composed among others of Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, and led by Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, to discuss cooperation and support for his country at war.

Germany would increase military support for kyiv in 2024

Germany’s ruling coalition, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is pushing legislation that would double existing aid to kyiv’s armed forces next year, rising to roughly $8 billion.

“It is a clear signal to Ukraine that we will not leave it in the lurch,” said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in an interview for the local ARD channel, adding that, if the project is approved, the financial supply would be enough to last all of 2024.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared that the Russian invasion had “cemented a clear realization: Ukraine is part of our European family” on May 14, 2023 © John Macdougall / AFP

The vote, which is reported to take place on November 16, is supported by parliamentarians from Scholz’s party, the Social Democrats, as well as the Green Party and the Free Democrats, which are the extension of the German center-left bloc. If approved, the new budget for Ukraine would raise German defense spending to 2.1% of gross domestic product.

