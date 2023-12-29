Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskystated this Thursday that as part of the massive wave of Russian attacks this morning Moscow forces launched about 110 missiles into Ukrainian territorybut assured that most of them have been shot down, although at least twelve people have died.

“Today Russia has used almost all types of weapons in its arsenal: Kinzhal (missiles), S-300, cruise missiles and drones. Strategic bombers launched X-101 and X-505 missiles. A total of about 110 missiles were launched against Ukraine, most of which were shot down,” he wrote in X.

Among the infrastructures damaged by the most massive wave of attacks in recent months, he cited a maternity hospital, educational centres, a shopping centre, apartment blocks, a commercial warehouse and a car park.

Among the cities attacked are the capital of kyiv, Lviv (west), Odessa (south), Dnipro (center), Zaporizhzhia (south) and Kharkiv (northeast), Zelensky recalled.

“Unfortunately there have been deaths and injuries as a result of the attacks. “All services are working tirelessly and providing the necessary help,” added the president, who promised a response to the “terrorist attacks.”

“We will continue fighting for the security of our entire country, of each city and each citizen. Russian terror must lose and will lose,” he concluded.

For his part, the Ukrainian Minister of the Interior, Igor Klymenko, updated the number of fatalities from the attacks to 12, although the figure is expected to continue rising.

Five of them have been recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region (center), where the enemy attacked a shopping center, according to the minister on Telegram.

“Five people were killed and 15 injured. The maternity hospital was also attacked. Emergency services rescued four patients,” he said.

In kyiv, where civilian infrastructure of various types was damaged, two civilians were killed and 18 injured, while in Lviv (west) one death and nine injuries have been recorded.

The attack left at least 12 dead.

(Also: These are the harsh tactics used to recruit Ukrainian soldiers)

Klymenko also spoke of two deaths in Zaporizhia (south) and Kharkiv (northeast), while in Odessa two bodies have been recovered but authorities estimate that there could still be more people under the rubble.

