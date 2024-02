Sunday, February 25, 2024, 8:40 p.m.











Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken for the first time since the Russian invasion of his country began about the number of soldiers killed during this time. «31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in this war, not 300,000, not 150,000 as they say…

