Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking during a press conference on Wednesday (19). | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russians were seeking, with attacks on the port city of Odessa, to destroy the country’s ability to export grain to the rest of the world. The Ukrainian leader assured that the attacks are reaching the local infrastructure and the civilian population and have as main objective “to destabilize the food security of the whole world”.

This Wednesday (19), Zelensky said that the bombings carried out by Vladimir Putin’s army deliberately hit the places used by Ukraine to export its grains.

“Russian terrorists deliberately targeted the infrastructure of the grain deal, and every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine, but to everyone who wants a normal and safe life in the world,” Ukraine’s president said on his social media.

Ukrainian presidential office adviser Mikhailo Podoliak also said in a message posted on his Twitter account that Russia “deliberately and intentionally attacked grain terminals and other port facilities” in Ukraine.

According to him, the objective of the attacks launched on Tuesday (18) and this Wednesday by Russia, against the port infrastructure of Odessa, is “to destroy Ukraine’s ability to export grain by sea”.

Russia launched more than 60 kamikaze missiles and drones on Tuesday night at several Ukrainian cities. The main objective was, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, the port of Odessa, where the attack damaged a fuel terminal and a grain terminal.

The attack carried out on Tuesday is the second that Putin’s country launches this week against the port of Odessa, one of the three Ukrainian ports included in the grain agreement, by which Russia has committed to guarantee the navigation of ships loaded with Ukrainian grain and ended its participation on Monday (17) after deciding not to renew it.