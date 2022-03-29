Ukrainian president highlighted “positive” signs in the negotiation, but warned of maintaining defenses and sanctions against Russia| Photo: EFE/EPA/Presidency of Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the Russian invasion “is coming to an end” but that his country will not reduce “defense efforts” after Russia announced it would reduce hostilities in Kiev. and Chernigov.

“Yes, we can qualify the signals we hear from the trading platform as positive. But these signals do not muffle the damage of Russian projectiles,” Zelensky said in his usual late-night message on the Ukrainian presidency’s website.

“On its 34th day, the full-scale invasion of Russia and our full-scale defense are coming to an end,” Zelensky said.

The Russian army on Tuesday announced the withdrawal of some of its troops from the outskirts of Kiev and the besieged northern city of Chernigov to focus on conquering Donbass, the main objective of the current Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

“The Russian enemy is carrying out the withdrawal of individual units from the territories of the Kiev and Chernigov regions,” the General Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its latest military report.

However, Zelensky stressed that “surveillance must not be lost. The situation hasn’t gotten any easier… The Russian military still has significant potential to continue attacks against our state”.

Therefore, he warned that “we will not reduce our defense efforts. Both in the north of our state and in all other regions of Ukraine (…). The defense of Ukraine is task number one right now.”

Regarding the ongoing negotiations with Russia, he said that “we see no reason to trust the words of certain representatives of a state that continues to fight for our destruction”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Tuesday the “progress” in negotiations with Ukraine, in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, but was adamant about his willingness to continue the offensive in the east of that country, according to sources in the French presidency.

For his part, Zelensky stated that Ukraine will continue the negotiation process, reiterating that there must be “real security” for his country and its sovereignty.

“Russian troops must leave the occupied territories. Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be guaranteed. There can be no compromise of sovereignty and our territorial integrity. And there won’t be,” the Ukrainian president insisted.

In addition, he urged countries that have adopted sanctions against Russia not to give up on them due to the negotiations.

“The issue of sanctions cannot even be raised until the war is over, until we recover and until we restore justice,” he said, stressing that, on the contrary, these measures have to be intensified “weekly”.