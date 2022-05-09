Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday (May 8, 2022) that about 60 people were killed in a Russian attack on a school in Bilohorivka, in the breakaway Luhansk region in the south-east of the country.

“Yesterday [sábado (7.mai)] in the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, a Russian bomb killed 60 civilians” said Zelensky. “They were hiding from the bombing of a school building, which was hit by Russian air strikes.”

The statement was made during a meeting via video conference with the leaders of the G7 (France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States).

Zelensky began his speech by saying that May 8 is the day of “remember the victims of the 2nd World War, the fragility of peace and the inadmissibility of anti-humanist regimes”.

“The fact is that for others today is a day of memory. But for our people, unfortunately, this is everyday news.”

This Monday (May 9) is celebrated the “Day of Victory” of the Soviets over Nazi Germany in World War II, in 1945. Traditionally, Russia celebrates the date and this year should be no different.

According to Ukrainian leaders, the attacks have worsened in recent days. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to announce some sort of triumph in Ukraine during the holidays.

The Ukrainian president compared the performance of the Russians in the war in Ukraine with the Nazis during the 2nd World War: “Do that [atacar a Ucrânia] is to accurately mimic the evil the Nazis brought to Europe. The missile attacks on Odessa and other cities are an imitation of how the Nazis tried to bomb and destroy European cities.”.

“Every day our people see and die for what should have been left in the distant past, which should definitely not have returned to Europe 77 years later. But sadly, I can tell you: it’s back.”