Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk: Russian troops launched an offensive to control the entire eastern territory of the country| Photo: EFE/EPA/STR

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky informed the population of his country on Monday night (18) that Russia “started the great battle for Donbass”, in reference to the expected great offensive by the Russian army to control the entire eastern part of the country. Ukrainian territory.

“We can confirm that Russian troops started this battle,” Zelensky declared in a video message posted by the Ukrinform portal, and then highlighted that Ukrainian soldiers “will battle” and that they “will not cede” any of the country’s territory.

“The Russian army has concentrated a large part of its troops there to focus on its offensive”, he added, later stating that “no matter how many Russian troops are mobilized, we will fight”.

The Ukrainian ruler’s message follows the bombings recorded throughout this Monday in Donbass and after the regional governor of Lugansk, Serhiy Gaidai, proclaimed the start of the offensive in one of his cities, Kreminna, in the early morning.

In parallel with the alarm in the east of the country, in Lviv in the west and 80 kilometers from the Polish border, five missile attacks were also reported in the morning, leaving at least seven dead.

Especially dramatic is the situation in Mariupol, the strategic port city on the Black Sea, which has suffered daily from Russian bombing since the beginning of the invasion on 24 February.

Ukrainian authorities said on Monday, for the second day in a row, that it is not possible to open humanitarian corridors to carry out the evacuation of civilians because, according to Kiev, there are no security guarantees from Russia.

In this regard, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk asked Russia, through the official Telegram account, to open one of these humanitarian corridors to allow these operations.

According to Ukrainian sources, in a steel factory in Mariupol, there are about 1,000 civilian refugees. The last Ukrainian soldiers trying to resist the Russian attack on the city are also entrenched there.