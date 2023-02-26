Zelensky says peace can be restored by returning Crimea

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky answers questions during a press conference in Kiev, Feb 24, 2023. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed this Sunday (26), on the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea, his conviction that peace can be restored with the return of the peninsula to the Ukrainians. Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014.

“Nine years ago, Russian aggression began in Crimea. If we return Crimea, we will restore peace. It is our land. Our people. Our history. We will return the Ukrainian flag to every corner of Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote in message on Telegram.

Also on Sunday, the US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, pledged American support in the fight for the liberation of the peninsula.

“On February 26, 2014, thousands of Crimean Tatars and other Ukrainians gathered to declare, ‘We are Ukrainians. Crimea is Ukraine.’ As long as you continue to fight for sovereignty and democracy, the United States will work with you to create a better future. that offers freedom, dignity and justice for all”, said the diplomat in a message on Twitter.

“We call on Russia to immediately release all unjustly imprisoned Ukrainian citizens and we join you in declaring once again: Crimea is Ukraine,” the ambassador said in her video message.