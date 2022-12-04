The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, criticized on Saturday (3.Dec.2022) the price cap for Russian oil. He said the decision is “quite comfortable for the budget of a terrorist state”🇧🇷 Australia, the countries of the EU (European Union) and the G7 determined on Friday (Dec 2) the maximum value of US$ 60 (R$ 313) for a barrel coming from Russia.

In a speech, Zelensky classified the position as “weak”🇧🇷 stated that Moscow “caused enormous damage to all countries by deliberately destabilizing the energy market”🇧🇷 also said “it will be a matter of time before stronger tools have to be used”🇧🇷

“The logic is obvious: if the price cap for Russian oil is $60 instead of, say, $30, [sugerido pela] poland and [por] Baltic countries, the Russian budget will receive about $100 billion a year”said Zelensky.

On Saturday, the chief of staff of the Presidency of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said on his channel on telegram that Russia’s economy will be “destroyed” by the oil price ceiling. But he considered that the value should have been fixed at US$ 30 to speed up the process of “demolition”🇧🇷