The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, closed the door to holding elections in the country by stating on Monday, November 6, that this “is the moment of battle, on which the fate of the State and the people depends” and defending the validity of the martial law decree that prevents the calling of elections. The legislative elections should have been held in October of this year and the presidential elections in March 2024, but, for Zelensky, after more than a year and a half of the Russian invasion, ” It’s time for defense.”

Zelensky’s statements were made on Monday, November 6, as part of his daily message to the nation and were reproduced by the official Ukrinform agency, in a speech in which he called for unity, and called it “irresponsible” for raising the issue. of elections to society “in a frivolous and playful manner.”

The legislative elections were to be held in October and the presidential elections were also scheduled for the spring of 2024, but since the beginning of the Russian invasion a martial law has been in force that not only prevents the calling of the polls, but has even allowed outlaw several parties for positions that are considered related to Russia.

Comings and goings in the kyiv position

Zelensky’s words contradict what was expressed by his foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, who on Friday had left the door open to the possibility of elections being held.

Furthermore, they occur at a time when Kiev’s traditional allies would be leaning towards the possibility of a negotiation to resolve the conflict with Russia, given the stagnation of the highly publicized Ukrainian counteroffensive.

They also mean that the president goes back on his ways after having assured last September that he was willing to allow elections to be held, even with international observation.

Zelensky’s popular approval soared at the beginning of the war, but the political landscape in Ukraine has changed and the president’s former ally Oleksiy Arestovych has announced his intention to contest possible elections.

The setbacks also reach the military field. A top advisor to the Ukrainian Army, General Valery Saluzhny, was assassinated on Monday with a package bomb that was sent to him as an alleged birthday gift; and a former deputy defense minister, Viacheslav Shapovalov, is investigated by the Ukrainian Security Service for alleged embezzlement in the purchase of military uniforms.

© AP / Odessa City

Museum in Odessa suffers the impact of war

Ukrainian officials reported this Tuesday, November 7, a drone and missile attack in the Odessa region, which left eight people injured and caused damage to a historical art museum.

The Museum of Fine Arts, a 19th century building, was hit by impacts that shattered the windows and damaged works that were torn from the walls, an attack condemned by UNESCO that recalled that “cultural sites must be protected.”

Russian fire also caused damage to infrastructure and injuries to three people in the city of Kherson, in an offensive that has prompted Kiev to renew its warnings that Moscow plans to attack Ukrainian energy facilities before winter.

Satellite image from Planet Labs PBC showing a shipyard in the city of Kerch, on the Crimean Peninsula, following the impact of a Ukrainian missile fired on November 5 at a Russian ship docked at the site © AP/Planet Labs PBC

Zelensky claimed on Monday that Ukrainian forces had managed to destroy a Russian ship in a shipyard in Kerch, in annexed Crimea.

With AP, EFE and Reuters