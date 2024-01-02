The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that the massive attack this Tuesday (2) against Kiev and Kharkiv, in which Russia used more than 99 missiles of different types and 35 drones, left at least four dead and 92 injured.

“So far we know of 92 injured. Everyone is receiving help. Unfortunately, four people have died. My deepest condolences to their families and friends,” the Ukrainian president wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the capital, at least two deaths and 49 injuries were confirmed, of which 43 were hospitalized, according to the mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

In Kharkiv, an elderly woman also died as a result of the Russian attack. In this city in eastern Ukraine, at least 45 people were also injured, of which 38 were taken to hospitals, including four children.

Three people are in serious condition and an elderly woman is in an extremely delicate condition, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleg Siniegubov, said on Telegram.

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mikola Oleschuk, highlighted in the same application that Russia repeated the attack on the 29th, the most massive since the Russian invasion, both in terms of the types of missiles it used and in terms of the number of means. attack used.

In this sense, Zelensky commented that Russia, since December 31, has already used around 170 Iranian Shahed drones and dozens of missiles of various types.

“The absolute majority of them were directed against civilian targets”, denounced the Ukrainian president, at the same time as he promised that the Russian “terrorist state” “must feel the consequences of what it does”.

The Ukrainian Air Force detailed that Russia launched 35 Shahed-136/131 drones in a first wave, all of which were intercepted.

It then used 16 Tu-95MS bombers that launched at least 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and later MiG-31K fighters bombarded the country with ten Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

In addition, Russian forces attacked from the sea with three Kalibr cruise missiles and from the north with 12 Iskander-M/S-300/S-400 type missiles. Finally, they used a Su-35 tactical aircraft to bomb Ukraine with four Kh-31P anti-radar missiles.

Of the 99 missiles, air defense systems destroyed 72.

According to Klitschko, in the Ukrainian capital and the Kiev region alone, air defense destroyed 61 missiles, including 10 Kinzhal.