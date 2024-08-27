Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again questioned the supposed neutrality of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) regarding the war provoked by Russia and stated that this position is nothing more than “political rhetoric” from someone who has an appreciation for dictatorial countries, such as China and Iran.

The demand for a clearer position was made amid yet another Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, and published this Tuesday (27) in an interview with the newspaper The Globe. For Zelensky, Lula’s alleged neutrality is not honest with the country or even with Brazilians themselves.

“This is just political rhetoric. It is not honest speech. It is not honest with us or with the Brazilian people. Because everyone knows who started this war,” he said.

Zelensky stated in the interview that he had even met with Lula and made himself understood about the difficult situation Ukraine is experiencing due to the Russian invasion. “We had a very good dialogue, really good,” he said, but considered that the resolution presented by Brazil together with China – which is a partner of Russia – is nothing more than a “political declaration.”

“The Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi from India was here two days ago and asked me: what do you think about the Chinese plan? And I said it is not a plan. It is just a political statement, just to say that they are not alien to war – but it is just something on paper,” Zelensky said.

In mid-May, the Brazilian and Chinese governments signed a pact to try to find a political and peaceful solution to end the war, which has already lasted more than two years. The plan has three principles that would depend on negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: avoiding the expansion of the battlefield, preventing the escalation of fighting and avoiding provocations.

Volodymyr Zelensky, however, rejected the proposal and stated that he understands “only concrete and honest proposals”. “I speak for our victims, for our dead. So if you want to help us stop the war, or help us make Putin stop the war, we have to unite,” he stated.

For the Ukrainian leader, despite the dialogue having been productive, Lula lives on “narratives from the Soviet Union”, and questions the concept of democracy adopted by the Brazilian president.

“Is China a democratic country? No. And what about Iran? Is it a democratic country? No. And what about North Korea? They are not democratic countries. So what is Brazil, a great democratic country, doing in this company? I cannot understand this circle of countries,” he questioned about the real interest in having relations with these countries – economic relations that they are not, he pointed out.

Finally, Zelensky also asked “who will win this arm wrestling”: “Will Brazil swallow these four allies or will these four allies swallow Brazil?”

Since the beginning of the conflict in Eastern Europe, Lula has avoided siding with Ukraine against Russia, which is the invading country – and has even gone so far as to equate the situation between both. And he has flirted with Vladimir Putin on several occasions, inviting him to come to Brazil for the G20 summit in November, in Rio de Janeiro.