The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke out openly this Monday (6), for the first time, against the possibility of holding elections scheduled for next year in the country, while the war with Russia continues.

“I believe that now is not the time to hold elections,” said Zelensky, whose term ends on March 31, 2024.

In a speech, the Ukrainian president asked citizens to avoid “everything that divides them politically and to focus on defending the country and the battle that will decide the fate of the territory and the people.”

Zelensky asked to avoid pessimism and internal conflicts and warned that this is only in Russia’s interest.

“And if it is necessary to put an end to this or to the political dispute and continue to work solely in unity, then the State has structures capable of putting an end to conflicts and giving society all the necessary answers so that there is no place for conflicts and games of others against Ukraine,” he said.

Zelensky’s remarks came days after his former aide, Oleksiy Arestovych, called for the elections not to be postponed and announced his intention to run for president.

Arestovych has been highly critical of the Zelensky government in recent months and claims to have received pressure and threats as a result.

In his speech, the Ukrainian president described it as “completely irresponsible and frivolous to launch a public debate on the issue of elections in wartime.”

The Ukrainian military and security establishment has previously warned of the challenge of ensuring election day security amid war and of giving all soldiers, refugees and internally displaced people the opportunity to vote.

Zelensky’s words in favor of postponing the elections – as provided for in the law in force since the beginning of the war in the country – also come after the commander of the Ukrainian army, Valery Zaluzhny, recognized for the first time errors in the adopted military strategy and the stalemate at the battlefront. (With EFE agency)