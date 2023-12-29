Moscow carried out an air offensive against the capital Kiev and other Ukrainian cities this Friday (Dec 29)

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that the country “will certainly respond to terrorist attacks” held by Russia this Friday (Dec 29, 2023). “We will continue to fight for the security of our entire country, each city and each citizen. Russian terror must and will lose.”stated in Publication on X (formerly Twitter). According to Ukrainian authorities, Moscow carried out an air offensive against the capital Kiev and cities such as Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa and Lviv. O defense Ministry Ukrainian said 158 missiles and drones were launched. Of the total, the country's Air Force shot down 114. At least 18 people died and another 75 were injured.