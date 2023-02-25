Beijing released a document with 12 points to end conflict; at first, Kiev dismissed suggestions

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Friday (24.Feb.2023) that he is willing to put into practice part of China’s proposal for a “political solution” to the war against Russia.

On the same day, the Chinese government released a document with 12 points for ending the conflict. He asked for respect for the sovereignty of countries, proposed a ceasefire and the resumption of peace negotiations, warned of the risks of a nuclear war, among other items.

Beijing tries to pass an image of neutrality in the conflict. However, it has Moscow as its ally. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, China has criticized the shipment of weapons to Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

At first, according to Reutersthe Ukrainian government had only said that any plan to end the war must include the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory.

Later, however, in an interview with journalists on the 1-year anniversary of the conflict, Zelensky changed his tone and was willing to adhere to the Chinese suggestions.

Russia, on the other hand, assessed the Chinese plan positively and said it was willing to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told journalists that China “doesn’t have much credibility“, then “failed to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine”.