President of Ukraine participated in the inauguration ceremony of Javier Milei, in Buenos Aires, on Sunday (10.10)

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said he did not go to the inauguration of the Brazilian Chief Executive, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), because he was not invited. “[Javier] Milei called me and invited me. If they ask me to go to Brazil, I will go. I already invited Lula to go to Ukraine”, he said in an interview with TV Globo following the inauguration of the new head of the Argentine Executive, on Sunday (Dec 10, 2023), in Buenos Aires. When asked about Brazil's role in negotiations with Russia, he stated that the country is very large and exerts influence over others. “It is important to involve Brazil in peace negotiations”, said the Ukrainian. This Monday (Dec 11), Zelensky leaves for the USA, where he will meet with US President Joe Biden.

Read more: