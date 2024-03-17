President of Ukraine stated that Putin is “sick of power” and should be tried in The Hague | Photo: EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

In a video released this Sunday (17), the last of the three days of the presidential election in Russia, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called the process a “simulated election”.

This was the first time that voters from four regions of Ukraine occupied by Moscow (Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia) voted in the Russian presidential election, following annexations through fraudulent referendums in September 2022. In February of that year, Russian President , Vladimir Putin, began a large-scale invasion of Ukrainian territory.

“Since Friday, the Russian dictator has been simulating another election. Everyone knows that this actor, as has happened many times in history, is sick of power and is doing everything he can to rule forever. There is no evil he has not committed to continue maintaining his power. There is no one in the world who is safe from this”, said Zelensky.

“There is no minimum of legitimacy in this simulation of elections and there cannot be. This actor should be tried in The Hague. This is what we must guarantee, together with all the people in the world who value life and decency”, added the Ukrainian president.

According to exit polls, Putin should be re-elected for a fifth term with 88% of the votes.