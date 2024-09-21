Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again criticized the peace plan presented by Brazil and China to end the war that broke out after the Russian invasion. According to Zelensky, the proposal presented by the two countries is “generalized” and has nothing “concrete”.

“I don’t believe it’s a concrete plan, because I don’t see any specific actions or phases, just a certain generalization of procedures. A generalization always hides something,” Zelensky said this Friday (20).

Zelensky also spoke about the advance of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine and said military support from allies had “accelerated” earlier this month.

Delays in aid from allies led to the Ukrainian army running out of weapons and ammunition at the beginning of the year.

Ukraine still does not have authorization to use missiles against Russia

Despite saying he was pleased with the acceleration of support from allies, the Ukrainian president said he had not yet received “authorization” from the United States and the United Kingdom to use long-range missiles against Russia.

Zelensky is expected to travel to the United States next week to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Asked by reporters how he intends to get Biden to change his mind about using missiles against Russia, Zelensky said the president has “changed his mind” in the past.

“Biden can strengthen Ukraine and make important decisions to make Ukraine stronger and protect its independence while he is the president of the United States. I think it is a historic mission after all,” Zelensky said.

Brazil and China peace plan

The peace plan created by Brazil and China was announced in May of this year by President Lula’s international advisor, Celso Amorim.

According to international analysts, in practice, this agreement with Brazil is part of a series of coordinated actions between Moscow and Beijing to weaken or make unfeasible the Peace Summit, a global diplomatic effort led by the West to try to end the war.

During their visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 27, Brazil and China will seek support from other countries for the Proposal.