Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Argentina and the rest of Latin America to “increase support for your country” in seeking to end the war with Russia, in the context of his visit to Buenos Aires for the inauguration of the new Argentine president, Javier Milei.

Zelensky held a meeting with a small group of Argentine journalists, to whom he highlighted the “very important” role that Argentina could play in bringing peace.

“There are very important things for Argentina to play a very important role in the peace formula in Ukraine, as a representative of Latin America. We see that it is a great country with desires and possibilities”, commented Zelensky in the article published this Monday by the newspaper Clarin.

In the same vein, the Ukrainian president expressed his interest in Milei's proposal to organize a peace summit between Ukraine and Latin American countries in Argentina.

Javier Milei has repeatedly demonstrated his agreement with Zelensky, who visited Argentina for the first time in Latin America during the conflict.

The Ukrainian leader also stated that he and the Argentine president discussed cybersecurity and energy issues.

In the same interview, Zelensky acknowledged that the war between Israel and Hamas “took a lot of attention” from the Ukraine crisis.

“We've had less financial aid and less military aid, and so either way, it's not a good thing. But [no Oriente Médio] there are many people dead, it is a tragedy and we all have to help”, acknowledged the Ukrainian president, who warned about Russia's involvement in training Hamas members.

In conversations with other vehicles, Zelensky also spoke of Pope Francis, who was born in Argentina and, as the Ukrainian leader commented, “is with Ukraine”.

On Tuesday (12), Zelensky will travel to Washington, where he will meet with United States President Joe Biden to work to ensure that the country continues to finance Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion.

In recent months, some members of the US Congress have expressed dissatisfaction with the approval of new funding streams for Ukraine.

“We are going to fight for this pause in aid and financing to change,” Zelensky told the Argentine press.

Regarding the course of the conflict, the Ukrainian leader criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for “not wanting to end the war”.

“Ukraine wants its land and territory back. Everything Putin does is lie. His words are no guarantee,” he criticized.