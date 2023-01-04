Zelensky: Ukraine’s partners have no reason not to supply Western-style tanks to Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he saw no reason for Kyiv’s partners to refuse to supply Western-style tanks. He made such a statement after a telephone conversation with his French colleague Emmanuel Macron, writes TASS.

The Ukrainian leader noted that Kyiv would receive more armored vehicles, including French-made tanks. “This is what gives a clear signal to all our partners: there is no rational reason now that Western-style tanks have not been supplied to Ukraine so far,” Zelensky said.

Earlier it became known that France promised to supply Ukraine with AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks. “Western-made armored vehicles are supplied for the first time in support of the Ukrainian army,” the source said. Reuters at the Elysee Palace.

In December 2022, the head of the French Ministry of Defense, Sebastian Lecornu, said that Paris would continue to provide military support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2023. He also promised to repair the military equipment that had already been delivered to Kyiv.