Zakharova: Zelensky and Syrsky are not withdrawing troops from Avdiivka to save people

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) decided to retreat from Avdiivka due to the threat of encirclement. He spoke about this at the Munich Security Conference during a conversation with journalists. According to the Ukrainian leader, these actions are logical, based on the need to save people's lives. An official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry argued with Zelensky’s statement. According to her, Kyiv “only knows how to ‘fight’ for big money.”

Zelensky accused Western countries of creating an artificial weapons shortage

Zelensky said that the decision to withdraw troops from Avdiivka was made in order to save the lives of the fighters and not to be surrounded.

This is a very logical, fair and professional decision to save the lives of Ukrainians… This is the right decision, in order not to be surrounded, the decision was made to withdraw to other lines See also Snipers from the US and Britain found on an island near Kherson Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

He also noted that the creation of an “artificial shortage of weapons,” in particular a shortage of artillery and long-range weapons, allows the Russian side to adapt to the intensity of hostilities.

During his speech, Zelensky called the conflict in Ukraine unfair in terms of advantage. According to him, if Ukraine’s artillery hits 20 kilometers, then Russia’s artillery hits 40 kilometers.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the withdrawal of troops to “more advantageous positions”

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky, previously announced the withdrawal of troops from Avdiivka. According to him, this decision is related to the plan to transfer units to defense.

Photo: Yevhenii Zavhorodnii / Reuters

“Based on the operational situation that has developed around Avdeevka, in order to avoid encirclement and preserve the lives and health of military personnel, I decided to withdraw our units from the city and switch to defense on more advantageous lines,” he said.

The commander of the operational-strategic group of troops “Tavria” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Tarnavsky, also confirmed that the Ukrainian military had gone to previously prepared positions. At the same time, he promised to later return the city to the control of Kyiv.