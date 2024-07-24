Zakharova linked Zelensky’s statements about peace with the situation in the US

During a meeting with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the need to end the conflict in the country as soon as possible. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova doubted the sincerity of his words and noted that such statements are related to the situation in the United States.

The diplomat clarified that Kyiv is sending such signals against the backdrop of what is happening around the White House and the upcoming American elections.

All of this is being integrated into the flow of political news from the States, in order to remind people of themselves somewhere, to beg for more somewhere, to lay the groundwork for the future somewhere – what if something changes? Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, Zelensky allowed negotiations with Putin despite his ban

On July 21, the Ukrainian leader allowed for the possibility of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the ban in force in his country.

The politician noted that communication could take place within the framework of the “second peace summit.” To do this, he emphasized, Kyiv must fully prepare a plan to present it to Moscow. The latter, Zelensky explained, must agree to discuss it.

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Reuters

Polish political scientist Witold Sokala suggested that the head of Ukraine decided to take such a step due to the likely victory of former American leader and US presidential candidate Donald Trump in the November 2024 elections.

Even if there are other reasons for Zelensky’s change of tone, in my opinion, the most important of them is the increased likelihood that Donald Trump will become the next president of the United States. Witold SokalaPolish political scientist

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for waiting for concrete actions from the Ukrainian side.

“What exactly is behind these words? What specific plans are we talking about, what actions in this direction, if the conversation is serious? We cannot judge yet,” Putin’s press secretary said.

Ukraine admits inability to recapture lost territories

Zelensky acknowledged that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not be able to regain lost territories by force. He admitted that diplomacy could help with this.

The Ukrainian leader called on other countries to put pressure on Russia to persuade it to stop fighting and sit down at the negotiating table.

Photo: Kevin Mohatt / Reuters

First Deputy Chairperson of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova noted that peace negotiations are the only option for resolving the conflict for Ukraine.

“European politicians have also begun to lean towards sitting down at the negotiating table, and there are economic reasons for this. If all this continues, the state of the European economy will worsen, global turbulence will continue, and the standard of living will decline,” she concluded.