Zelensky rules out swapping Ukrainian territories in exchange for peace with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv will not exchange territories for the sake of peace. This was reported by «Strana.ua».

Zelensky stressed that the republic is not considering the option of stopping the conflict along the front line. Kyiv is not ready to use the territory of Ukraine as an option for peace, the president stressed.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he would call Zelensky if Russian troops agreed to leave the area of ​​the special military operation. At the same time, the Ukrainian president joked that he was unlikely to answer the Polish politician’s supposed call.