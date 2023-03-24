President Zelensky said about the lack of success and new decisions to support Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the adoption of decisions necessary for Kyiv is being delayed. He announced this in a video message published in his Telegram-channel.

Zelensky announced the lack of success and new decisions to support Ukraine. “Dear colleagues, don’t you think that we have fewer new successes than new delays in joint actions? Unfortunately, this is true, and the Kremlin sees it,” he said indignantly.

The Ukrainian leader gave five examples to support his words. He complained that the supply of long-range missiles and modern Western aircraft for the country is being significantly delayed. In addition, the head of state said that the imposition of new sanctions against Russia, the organization of a “peace formula summit” and decisions on Ukraine’s European integration are being postponed.

Earlier, Ukraine asked the United States to provide additional weapons. A conversation on the relevant topic was held between the head of Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, and National Security Adviser to the President of the United States, Jake Sullivan.