This Friday (11), the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the immediate dismissal of all regional recruitment managers in the country, in response to an alarming increase in corruption cases that hit these centers.

The measure was announced during a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, chaired by Zelensky himself, and will be implemented by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny.

In a message broadcast through his Telegram channel, Zelensky stressed the importance of running this system with integrity, especially during times of war.

“The system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery in times of war are constitutive of treason,” he said.

According to the information released, there are currently ongoing corruption proceedings against 112 officials linked to recruitment centers, while another 33 are under suspicion.

Zelensky pointed out that corruption at recruitment centers has taken different forms, from accepting cash to cryptocurrencies, but the core of the problem is the same: moral and ethical compromise.

In a video also broadcast on Telegram, the Ukrainian president denounced the acts of corruption that took place at recruitment centers and promised that all those involved will face legal consequences.

“Cynicism is the same everywhere […]. Those who accepted bribes must assume full responsibility before the courts,” he declared.

Zelensky also announced that the management of recruitment offices will be reformulated in the future, with responsibility entrusted to “soldiers who have passed through the front or who cannot be in the trenches because they have lost their health, lost their limbs, but preserved their dignity”. In addition, future appointees to these posts will be subject to investigations by the Ukrainian security services to ensure their suitability.

In recent months, a series of corruption cases has come to light, revealing that officials at recruitment centers had purchased luxury properties and other assets with bribe money paid by people seeking to avoid mandatory military service.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavluk said on July 26 that a special team investigating these institutions – created in June by order of Zelensky – had received more than 2,300 complaints about various types of irregularities in these centers. recruitment. (With EFE Agency)