The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Paris. The Ukrainian head of state moves to the French capital from Germany. For Zelensky it is the second visit to Paris since the start of the Russian military offensive against his country. French President Emmanuel Macron had already received him at the Elysée on February 8, together with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “Paris. With each visit, Ukraine’s defensive and offensive capabilities are expanding. Ties with Europe are strengthening and pressure on Russia is growing. I will have a meeting with my friend Emmanuel and we will talk about the most important points of bilateral relations “, tweeted Zelensky before the new meeting with Macron.

ZELENSKY IN GERMANY – “We want the war to end, but with a just peace“Zelensky said at the press conference that closed his talk with Scholz at the German Chancellery in Berlin.”Already this year we expect this war to end. Already this year we will seal the irreversible defeat of the aggressor”he added, reassuring that Ukrainian forces do not intend to attack Russian territory with the more powerful weapons that Ukraine is asking for. “We do not attack Russian territory, we liberate the territory that is legally ours. We have no surplus time, forces or weapons for this. The preparations for a counter-offensive are focused solely on the liberation of our territoryrecognized as such by the whole world”.

“It is a strong signal to welcome you here in Berlin today”, declared the German chancellor. “We are not relaxing our support,” Scholz continued, alluding to the new aid package worth 2.7 billion euros. Scholz reiterated his intention to support Ukraine “as long as necessary”. Military and humanitarian aid will also be “guaranteed in the coming years,” Scholz said. Germany is in full solidarity with the Ukrainian people: “Faced with the horror, with the blatant injustice, we are getting even closer.”

Zelensky did not fail to publicly thanking Germany for the latest weapons package which the government decided to send to Kiev. “A very strong aid” for Ukraine, he added, however asking Berlin to support his country by joining a coalition of countries willing to supply fighters. Ukraine is working “to assemble a fighter coalition. It is very important for Ukraine that we coordinate our efforts,” Zelensky added, stressing that Moscow has dominance in Ukrainian airspace, a situation that needs to change.

Scholz did not commit, saying Germany has supplied Ukraine with large quantities of weapons and will continue to do so. Berlin, he stressed, is “focusing” on supplying Ukraine with air defense systems.

Arriving from Italy, where he met President Mattarella, Prime Minister Meoni and Pope Francis, Zelensky landed in Berlin shortly after midnight, then moved by helicopter to the Bendlerblock, the second official residence of the Minister of Defence. “Already in Berlin. Weapons. Important package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security,” he tweeted shortly after landing.

In the morning Zelensky traveled to Bellevue Castle, where he was greeted by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, for an interview, which took place in the presence of four directors on each side. “At the most difficult moment in Ukraine’s modern history, Germany proved to be a true friend and reliable ally, resolutely standing by the Ukrainian people in their struggle to defend freedom and democratic values,” Zelensky wrote, signing in English the guest book. “Together – he continued – we will win and bring peace back to Europe. Thank you, Mr. Federal President, for your personal support to Ukraine and for the hospitality, and to the German people, for the fantastic solidarity”. “Glory to Ukraine. Danke Deutschland,” he concluded.

In the afternoon, Scholz and Zelensky flew together to Aachen, where the Ukrainian president received the Charlemagne Prize, which was awarded to the head of state and the entire population of Ukraine.