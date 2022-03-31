the ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky warned this Thursday that the increase in the Russian threat of a nuclear attack puts global security at risk, he said in a virtual speech to the Australian Parliament.

“For years there hasn’t been a threat of a nuclear attack like we have now because Russian propagandists openly discuss the possibility of using nuclear weapons against those who do not want to submit to Russian commandsZelensky said in a speech with simultaneous translation.

You have very good protected mobility vehicles, Bushmasters, which could help Ukraine substantially, and other equipment that could strengthen our position in terms of weapons.

“The country that uses nuclear blackmail should receive the sanctions, which would show that this blackmail is destructive for the blackmailer himself,” Zelensky said, warning that “the most terrible thing” is that if Russia is not stopped now, the possibility opens up. that “other countries” emulate it, without identifying them.

In his speech, Zelensky stressed the need to impose more sanctions against Russia and its collaborators and the strict blockade of that country’s ships in all international ports, while calling for more military aid that his country urgently needs.

Likewise, Zelensky called for those responsible for “war crimes” to be punished, referring to the shooting down of flight MH17 by pro-Russian forces on Ukrainian territory in July 2014, which killed 298 people, mostly Ukrainian nationals. Dutch and Australian.

“If we had punished Russia for what it did…there would have been no invasion“, Said the president in this virtual tour of several parliaments such as the US, the United Kingdom and members of the European Union, among other nations.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced in his welcoming address to Zelensky that he would give an additional 25 million Australian dollars (18 million dollars or 16.7 million euros) for Ukraine’s military assistance.

The amount announced by Morrison – who called Zelensky a “lion of democracy” and branded Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” – is added to the 156 million Australian dollars (124 million dollars or 111 million euros) in aid to Ukraine, in addition to sending lethal military and defense material.

Australia has imposed a series of sanctions and measures against Russia and its ally Belarus in condemnation of Moscow’s invasion of that country on February 24, which has caused more than 6.5 million internally displaced persons and more than 4 million refugees, as well as the death of more than 6,000 civilians.

Zelensky asks for arms from the Netherlands

That act is unforgivable. Those who gave the orders must be held accountable

The President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelensky, demanded this Thursday that The Hague, in a telematic speech before the Dutch Parliament, stop all trade with Russia and supply more weapons to kyiv, and recalled that the Netherlands “was founded” after the War of the Eighty Years (1568-1648) “against the tyranny” of Philip II of Spain.

In addition, he referred to the bombing of the port city of Rotterdam in 1940, during World War II, whose “shadow”, he said, “hangs over European cities”, and recalled the tragedy of MH17, the Malaysia Airlines plane shot down in eastern Ukraine in 2014 allegedly with a missile launcher supplied by Moscow to pro-Russian rebels.

A Dutch court is holding a trial in absentia against three Russians and a Ukrainian accused of participating in the downing of MH17, although it has not yet been possible to identify who gave the last order, and Moscow refuses to collaborate with the Dutch justice.

Tomorrow the Netherlands commemorates the 450th anniversary of the uprising against tyranny. This is fundamental to your society.

Zelensky considered that, with the purchase of Russian gas, the Netherlands contributes to the conflict in Ukraine and assured that “stronger sanctions are needed so that Russia has no chance of continuing the war” because “this should not last another 36 days. It is not about military success, it is about terror, they kill as if it were a game”, he lamented.

“That is history, a legacy. They did it 450 years ago, but now I talk about it as if it were today. Why was the Netherlands founded? For freedom, democracy, religious diversity. Thus began the road to a united Europe”, he said.

The Ukrainian leader is referring to the expulsion of the Spanish from the Dutch city of Brielle on April 1, 1572, which was then a key moment in the Eighty Years’ War against Spain.

“The war now is only in Ukraine. We can drive out the tyrants,” she warned. And he added: “You are leaders in supporting us, but we need more weapons to expel the occupier”. ACCESSION TO THE EU The Netherlands is one of the European countries where Ukraine’s request for express accession to the European Union (EU) has encountered the most objections. .

For Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Ukraine will benefit more if the EU focuses on helping Ukrainians in the short term because the evaluation of the request by the European Commission, the first step for eventual accession, can take “months or years”. ”. “Our membership depends on you, friend Mark,” Zelensky told him today.

The Dutch is the fourteenth parliament that Zelenski has addressed since the war in Ukraine began on February 24 and previously he delivered personalized speeches before the Congress of the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the European Parliament.

At the end of his speech, the Dutch deputies gave the Ukrainian leader a standing ovation, before discussing Zelensky’s requests to the Netherlands.INTERNATIONAL WRITING

