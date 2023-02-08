Ukraine, Zelensky’s speech in London: “Russia will lose, our victory will change the face of the world”

Volodymyr Zelensky he was greeted by ovations from MPs and lords as he entered Westminster Hall of the British Parliament to deliver a historic speech. “Ukrainians and British suffered the war together, and you and we, together with all mankind, have also managed to achieve the same results in the past” the Ukrainian president begins. British Prime Minister Sunak echoed him: “Evil has always lost, and we have always emerged victorious; this is the heart of our tradition and yours. The horizon is never clear for too long, there is always a new evil; but the feeling that even today evil will be defeated. Freedom will win”.

“We know that Russia will lose, and that victory will change the face of the world. This change in the world is long overdue; Britain marches with us to the greatest victory of our lives. A victory over the idea of ​​war” is Zelensky’s historical message.

Zelensky asks allies for jets. “We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it.” Let’s do it pic.twitter.com/8oajkAungS — Paul Massaro (@apmassaro3) February 8, 2023

Ukraine President Zelensky flies to London. Sunak: “From the UK also long-range missiles”

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in fact, it arrived today, February 8, a LondonFor encounter British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Landed aboard a military plane, it will soon be received by King Charles III at the hearing.

London welcomed him by promising an expansion of training programs for Ukrainian pilots and marines, and the supply of “longer-range” weapons, specified Downing Street, indicating these weapons as an instrument to counter “Russia’s ability to continuously strike the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine” and an aid “to lighten the pressure on the Ukrainian fronts”. And in the meantime, new sanctions have also been imposed against the military sector of Moscow engaged in the war in Ukraine: this was announced by the British Foreign Minister, James Cleverly.

Russia-Ukraine conflict, the risk of a direct confrontation between Moscow and the USA is becoming more and more concrete

The Kremlin, however, is also increasingly engaged on another front, the Atlantic one: “The The US has launched an all-out hybrid war against Russia, which carries with it the real risk of a direct military confrontation between the two nuclear powers”, rejecting the sender’s accusations of not respecting the “New Start”, the only bilateral treaty on the reduction of nuclear weapons still in force. From Joe Biden the message is clear: “At Ukraine’s side as long as necessary”, even if the American president continues to hold back on sending F-16s and Western fighters.

Germany: Another 14 Leopard 2s for Ukraine will be available from March

In Kiev, meanwhile, the German Defense Minister has arrived by surprise Boris Pistorius, who symbolically brought a model of the Leopard tank with him to the Ukrainian capital, confirming this the arrival “within the next few months” of real panzers: there will be over 100 of the Leopard type 1A5 from from Germany, Holland and Denmark. While the German government has authorized the delivery of another 178 tanks of the same type, as revealed by der Spiegel. The hope is that the first vehicles can be delivered as early as the summer, although most may not arrive before 2024.

Ukraine, the bombing continues. In the night raid on Kharkiv

The Russian bombings, however, show no sign of stopping, and concern various regions of Ukraine. During the night a missile raid hit Khrakiv, while the maximum escalation of the Russian army is taking place in Lugansk in the direction of Kreminna, where “the troops launch constant attacks and bombardments”. This was stated by the regional military chief Sergy Gaidai, speaking of “practically daily attacks, launched by small groups and platoons, with the help of heavy artillery.

