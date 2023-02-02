“Russia is massing its forces. We all know that. It wants revenge not only on Ukraine but also on free Europe,” Zelensky said at a news conference in Kyiv with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In recent days, the Russian army has intensified its attacks in eastern and southern Ukraine, announcing gains around the bombed city of Bakhmut, which is close to Voglidar.

According to Zelensky, “the dream of a peaceful Europe can only be achieved with Ukraine and only by defeating Russia and its aggression.”

The joint press conference between Zelensky and von der Leyen was held before a working meeting between their teams, in which 14 commissioners and EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell and Zelensky will participate.

On Friday, a summit will be held between the European Union and Ukraine in Kyiv, including von der Leyen, Zelensky and European Council President Charles Michel, months after Ukraine obtained the status of an official candidate for membership in the European Union.

On Friday, the Ukrainian president said that Friday’s summit is a “logical and important stage for the integration” of Ukraine into the European Union.

The process of joining the European Union may take years, because the standards set by Brussels are particularly strict against rampant corruption in the country.