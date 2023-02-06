“Things are very difficult in the Donetsk region… fierce battles… but no matter how hard it is and whatever pressure there is, we must endure… we have no alternative but to defend ourselves and win,” Zelensky added in his videotaped evening speech.

He explained that Russia is exerting increasing pressure to “compensate for its defeats in the past year. We see this on various sectors of the front. (Russia is also exercising pressure) with regard to information.”

New Minister of Defence

And the head of the Ukrainian President’s bloc, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced in Parliament the appointment of the head of military intelligence to the post of Minister of Defense.

David Arakhamia said Kirillo Budanov would take over the defense ministry, replacing Oleksiy Reznikov, who was “transferred to another ministerial position,” according to Reuters.

This comes at a time when battles are escalating in a number of Ukrainian regions, as the Russian Wagner Group revealed, on Sunday, that its forces are fighting against Ukrainian forces in the northern city of Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated a few days ago that Russia is preparing to launch a new major attack on the country before the end of the month.

Reznikov warned, before being transferred from the ministry, that Russia is preparing 500,000 troops for this massive attack.