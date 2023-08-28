Zelensky ruled out the transfer of fighting to Russia because of the risk of being left without help

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the Rada TV channel declaredthat Kyiv does not transfer hostilities to the territory of Russia because of the risk of being left without the help of the allies.

“There is a big risk that in this case we will definitely be left alone,” the Ukrainian leader said, answering the presenter’s question why the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not fighting on Russian territory.

At the same time, the politician stressed that the country is ready to fight for a long time if it does not lose people.

We are ready to fight for a long time, without losing people, minimizing casualties, as with the example of Israel. Can you live like this Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Lack of weapons

The President of Ukraine said that Kyiv has increased the production of weapons and ammunition, but this is still not enough.

“I launched several rocket programs, pushed as much as possible, fired different rockets and fired: [противокорабельные ракеты] “Neptunes” [противотанковый ракетный комплекс] “Stugna”, [противотанковые ракетные комплексы] “Corsairs”. Such a number is not ten times more than before the war, but colossal figures,” he said.

Zelensky stressed that NATO-caliber artillery is also produced in the country. The Ukrainian leader added that “this is still not enough for the front, but many times more than it was.”

The Ukrainian leader also said earlier that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are experiencing a constant shortage of weapons. According to him, in this regard, it will be very difficult for Kyiv to do without partners.

Constantly not enough shells, constantly not enough artillery Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky added that Ukraine “through different doors” is trying to get long-range weapons from Western countries. The head of state called this process difficult. At the same time, the politician expressed hope for a result.

In addition, Zelensky instructed the relevant departments to convey to the West specific data on Ukraine’s needs for weapons. According to him, Kyiv controls the pace of its own production of weapons, as well as the supply of ammunition and equipment from abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defense Ministry were instructed to work with partners so that the next defense packages have exactly what is needed Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Wartime elections

Volodymyr Zelensky during the All-Ukrainian telethon said that he does not hold on to power and wants to hold elections for a new leader of the country.

Earlier, the head of state recalled that holding elections during martial law in the country is prohibited. However, according to him, if the parliament supports the relevant amendments to the legislation, to the electoral code, Western countries provide financial support, and observers are in the trenches as well, then there will be such an opportunity.

I would not like to fantasize that we would live without elections for three, five, seven years. I don’t want the attitude to power that it holds. I don’t hold on to anything. I would like to hold an election Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

At the same time, in June, Zelensky ruled out holding presidential elections before the end of hostilities in the country.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, in turn, noted that holding elections in the country during martial law is unfair, since not all citizens will be able to take part in them.

No one will allow anyone to conduct elections in an unfair manner Alexey Danilov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Danilov stressed that the authorities must ensure that all citizens participate in the electoral process. He stated that it is difficult for him to imagine how those who are at the front, or refugees, will vote.

According to the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, elections during the martial law in Ukraine can lead to a rupture of the country. He believes that it would be logical to hold parliamentary elections in the country after martial law is lifted.