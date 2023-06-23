Presidential elections in Ukraine cannot be held while hostilities are going on in the country. On Friday, June 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky told the BBC in an interview, the video version of which was published on his Telegram channel.

“According to the law [Украины]elections should be held in peacetime, when there are no hostilities,” Zelensky answered the question of whether the presidential elections will be held in 2024.

During the interview, the Ukrainian president spoke about the transfer of F-16 aircraft to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, Ukraine will use F-16 fighters already “in six or seven months.”

A day earlier, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that the Danish authorities had asked the United States for support in training Ukrainian pilots to use F-16 fighter jets.

Prior to that, on June 16, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Denmark and the Netherlands would begin training Ukrainian pilots in the summer. On the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow, within the framework of the “nuclear five”, announced to Washington about a demarche in connection with plans to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

On June 6, Zelensky said that Kyiv expects “powerful” numbers of F-16 fighter jets from some Western countries.

Earlier, on May 19, White House National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan said that Washington and its allies would decide in the coming months which countries and in what quantity would send F-16 fighter jets to Kiev. In the same month, Belgium confirmed its readiness to train Ukrainians to pilot the F-16.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region.