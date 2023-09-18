Zelensky declared the unacceptability of territorial concessions to Russia

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky in an interview with CBS television statedthat the conflict will not be ended by transferring part of the territories.

“No. This is our territory,” the Ukrainian leader noted in response to a question about whether he is ready to give up part of the territory in order to end the conflict.

According to the politician, the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will continue after the end of favorable weather conditions. He said that the Ukrainian army should move forward. “Forget about the weather and the like,” Zelensky added.

Earlier, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby admitted that the United States does not see an opportunity to end the Ukrainian conflict on its terms. These include “respect for the sovereignty” of Ukraine, the withdrawal of Russian troops and the return of lost territories by the Ukrainian side.