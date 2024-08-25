Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that negotiations are underway for a second peace summit to discuss the current crisis.

Zelensky said that negotiations are underway with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and Switzerland.

This came in a conversation with Indian journalists, on the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ukraine, which was published on social media, today, Sunday.

Zelensky also said he told Modi he would support India hosting the second peace summit, but added that Kyiv could not host it in a country that did not sign the final statement of the previous summit.

The previous summit was held in mid-June in Switzerland and was attended by representatives of several countries and organizations. However, India did not attend the summit.