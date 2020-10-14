President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told details about his meeting with the leadership of British intelligence service MI6, which took place during his visit to London.

According to the Ukrainian leader, a number of media outlets misrepresented the content of the negotiations.

“There are no secrets. We had a meeting at the MI6 office. Unfortunately, I can’t tell you all the information, these are state affairs, ”Zelenskiy told the Ukraine 24 TV channel on October 13.

He noted that some of the issues voiced in the media were not discussed, but in fact, the Ukrainian leadership discussed with British intelligence officers “assistance to Ukraine in protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

In addition, Zelensky spoke about the discussion of the issue of spreading fake news. According to him, the concern is that not all Ukrainian media are funded by Ukrainians.

“There should be independent media, which today, when we have a war, protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zelensky said.

On October 12, the Ukrainian edition of Zerkalo Nedeli, citing sources, reported that he had discussed with the head of British intelligence Richard Moore “the attacks of the Ukrainian authorities on the country’s anti-corruption bodies” and the situation in Donbass.

Earlier, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov ridiculed Zelensky’s words about a low rating. In an interview with the BBC, the Ukrainian president commented on the rapid decline in the number of Ukrainians who support him.