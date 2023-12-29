Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday that he visited the city of Avdiivka, located on the eastern front of the fighting.

Zelensky wrote on the Telegram application “Avdiivka”: I visited the sites of the 110th Armored Brigade, attaching his message to a video clip in which he appears in front of a banner bearing the name of the city and presents medals to soldiers.

He said that Avdiivka was “one of the most difficult areas on the battlefront” and that he “personally thanked the soldiers” and discussed the defense situation and basic needs with the unit commander.

Zelensky in front of the name plate of the city of Avdiivka

He added, “I thank all those standing on the front lines for their service and for what they have done throughout this year, during which the entire country survived thanks to these soldiers.”

Zelensky has visited the battlefront several times since the start of the current Ukrainian crisis in February 2022, including the city of Bakhmut.

Russian forces have been trying for months to besiege the industrial city of Avdiivka.

Avdiivka has been the main hotspot on the front since the summer Ukrainian counteroffensive.

On Monday, the Russian army announced its control of the town of Marinka near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.