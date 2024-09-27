Zelensky: lifting the ban on strikes deep into the Russian Federation is still being considered

The lifting of the ban on strikes deep into the Russian Federation continues to be considered, as well as other important problems for Ukraine, the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky said in his Telegram-channel based on the results of a trip to the USA.

“Everything key for Ukraine is on the partners’ table, everything is being considered. Range, defense package, sanctions against Russia, steps on Russian assets. We managed to work on all topics,” the message says.

On September 27, the Ukrainian leader met with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and before that he spoke with Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate.

Zelensky explained the decision to meet with US presidential candidates from both parties by the desire to discuss in advance the joint steps of Washington and Kyiv after the US presidential elections in November.