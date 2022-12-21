Zelensky said that his visit to the United States means that the situation in Ukraine is under control

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that his visit to the United States was made possible thanks to the restoration of control over the situation in Ukraine with the use of Western military assistance. He revealed the significance of the trip during a meeting with US leader Joe Biden. Broadcasted by TV channel CBS News.

According to Zelensky, he wanted to come to the US earlier, but could not, “because the situation was too difficult.”

“And now, if I came, it means that we control the situation thanks to the support, primarily thanks to your support,” the Ukrainian leader stressed.