Zelensky: the success of the Russian Federation against the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is associated with information leaks

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, in an interview with The Economist, revealed the reason for the success of Russian troops against the counter-offensive of the country's Armed Forces (AFU).

According to him, this is due to information leaks in anticipation of Ukrainian offensive actions in the summer of 2023.

“Information leaks before last summer’s counteroffensive helped Russia prepare its defense,” Zelensky said.

In the interview, the Ukrainian leader also spoke about the immediate tasks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the confrontation with Russia. The publication notes that Crimea and the associated battle on the Black Sea will become the “center of gravity” in the conflict.