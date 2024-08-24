Zelensky: Ukrainian Armed Forces attack near Kursk not done to strengthen positions in negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed the goals of the Armed Forces of the Republic’s (Ukrainian Armed Forces) attack on the Kursk region. He denied reports that Kyiv did this in order to “strengthen its negotiating position.” The politician’s words are quoted by the Ukrainian publication “Strana” in Telegram-channel.

“Someone says that we are playing the card for dialogue (…) We are not playing any cards. We are very open with our partners. We have said how diplomatically we are moving towards a fair peace and until the end of the war,” Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine, by attacking the Russian border region, sought to “replenish the exchange fund” and allegedly prevent the advance of Russian forces on the Sumy region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are sure that Kyiv is pursuing other goals. For example, Ukrainian officer Dmitry Glushchenko believes that Kyiv wanted to surprise everyone by attempting to invade Russian territory. According to him, the country’s authorities took such a step because of problems in the country, corruption, defeats at the front and “lack of likes.” And the commander of the UAV battalion of the 14th regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, call sign Kholod, said that Ukraine wanted to transfer the fighting to Russian territory by attacking the Kursk region.