After receiving security guarantees for his country in Berlin and Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky returns to Germany on Saturday.

At 9:30 (8:30 GMT), Zelensky will deliver a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Zelensky will hold diplomatic talks throughout the day, and is scheduled to meet US Vice President Kamala Harris and hold a new private meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

For months, Kiev has been awaiting a congressional vote on crucial aid of about $60 billion decided by the administration of US President Joe Biden, but the Republican opposition in the House of Representatives is obstructing it, prompted by former Republican President Donald Trump.

Harris warned in a speech in Munich on Thursday that failure to approve this aid in Congress would be a “gift to Putin.”

Schulz will also deliver a speech on Saturday in Munich, as will European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The European Union recently approved, after a difficult process, military aid to Ukraine worth 50 billion euros over four years, after overcoming the opposition of Hungary.

A meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 countries will be held on the sidelines of the Munich conference.