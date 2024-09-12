Zelensky said that Russia’s counteroffensive near Kursk is going according to Ukraine’s plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the counteroffensive of the Russian Armed Forces near Kursk and described it with the phrase “everything is going according to our plan.” A video recording of the politician’s speech was published in Telegram– UNIAN channel.

The Ukrainian leader made the corresponding statement at a press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. He also assured that Kyiv has long been observing the accumulation of forces on the territory of Belarus, but allegedly “controls this process.”

Information that Russian troops had launched a large-scale counteroffensive in the Kursk region appeared on the evening of September 10. This information was then confirmed by the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov. He reported a good situation in the zone of action of Russian troops and named the number of settlements returned under Russian control.

It was specified that in the first hour and a half of the counteroffensive, the Russian army recaptured Gordeyevka and began advancing in the Apanasovka area. On September 12, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the return of control over this village, as well as over the settlements of Byakhovo, Vishnevka, Viktorovka, Vnezapnoye, Gordeyevka, Krasnooktyabrskoye, Obukhovka, Snagost and 10th Oktyabr, the military department specified.