Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has responded to an invitation from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to come to Russia for talks to discuss bilateral relations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

During a press conference on January 28, Zelensky admitted that he was skeptical about the initiative of the Russian minister, and also expressed the opinion that the meeting would not produce results without discussing the situation in Donbas.

“Why invite a person in such a format that this person would not agree in such a format. Why talk about it? he said.

Zelensky said he was ready to meet with Putin and was not afraid of “any format,” but added that he did not understand Lavrov’s words when he offered to talk in Sochi.

“Why invite me to Sochi? For me to go skiing? Let’s meet in Odessa, swim in the sea,” the Ukrainian leader suggested in response.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov said that if the Ukrainian president wants to discuss the normalization of bilateral relations, which are suffering from the damage done by his regime’s unilateral actions, then Russia is ready to host him in Moscow, Sochi or St. touch on the topic of Donbass. For this, according to Lavrov, there is a contact group in which, according to the decision of the Normandy format, all issues of settlement should be considered directly between Kiev and Donetsk, Kiev and Lugansk.

Last Wednesday, January 19, it was reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited colleagues from Ukraine and Russia to discuss and resolve differences. In addition, the Turkish leader called the scenario of Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine unrealistic.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that if the Turkish partners can push Kiev to implement the Minsk agreements, then this can only be welcomed.