The head of Ukraine Zelensky spoke about the destruction in the south of the country after Russian strikes

The south of Ukraine has experienced significant destruction after Russian strikes, President of the Republic Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram.

“Unfortunately, there is damage. The most significant ones are in the south of the country,” Zelensky said, commenting on the explosions in the republic and noting that the emergency services of Ukraine worked quickly.

The day before in Izmail, Odessa region, a fire broke out at an oil depot. And earlier, the operational command “South” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on fires in the Odessa region, which occurred at industrial and port facilities. According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the reason for this was a night attack by drones.