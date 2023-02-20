War Russia Ukraine, Zelensky: “We can no longer remain neutral”

There war in Ukraine it has been going on non-stop for a year now. Putin does not intend to back down and threatens an even heavier offensive against Kiev and to make matters worse, the tension between United States And China increases and there is also the risk that Beijing can decide to supply weapons at the Russia. “The issue is complex. I personally – Zelensky tells Corriere della Sera – I turned to the Chinese leaders for direct channels and publicly so that don’t offer any support to the Russians in this war. My hope is that Beijing maintains a pragmatic attitudeyou risk otherwise the Third World war“. The Ukrainian president speaks of the growing tension between Washington And Beijing and of the American fear that the China can send weapons to Russia.

“From the first ones the ninetiesto the Budapest memorandum – continues Zelensky to Corriere – and for all the agreements reached thereafter, the China He has always maintained his engagements. Personally I hope that the international community will join together to support mine 10-point peace planwhere the American warranties, Chinese and major powers to defend world security. I don’t think it’s possible anymore stay neutralit is necessary choose. My plan is for global peace. Our relationship with China has always been Optimalwe have had strong economic relations for many years and it is in everyone’s interest that I don’t change. The global challenge is to avert any risk of nuclear conflict”. Zelensky also speak of Italy: “Berlusconi? Meloni will keep the government together. Thank you for choosing to send us new weapons“.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, read the words of Silvio Berlusconi who asked for the immediate opening of a peace table on Ukraine; but the Ukrainian leader is skeptical about the possibility of a dialogue with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and therefore wonders if he can “send something” to the leader of Forza Italia to convince him. “I’ve heard Berlusconi’s statements. I don’t know him personally, maybe I should send him something… I don’t know, what can I give him? Vodka? I have good vodka. If a case of vodka is enough to get Berlusconi on our side, then we will finally solve this problem.”

Ukraine: Zelensky, “Dialogue with Putin? Macron is wasting time”

Dialogue with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is “useless”: said the Ukrainian president, Volodymr Zelebsky. “I have come to the conclusion – he adds in the interview granted to the Italian newspapers on the eve of the meeting with the premier, Giorgia Meloni – so we are unable to change the Russian attitude. If they have decided to isolate themselves in the name of rebuilding the old Soviet empire, we can’t do anything about it”.

