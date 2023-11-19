Zelensky replaced the commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Zelensky replaced the commander of the Medical Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ostashchenko with Kazmirchuk

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, on the recommendation of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, replaced the commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

Instead of Major General of the Medical Service Tatyana Ostashchenko, the new commander was Major General of the Medical Service Anatoly Kazmirchuk, head of the National Military Medical Clinical Center “Main Military Clinical Hospital” in Kyiv.