President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, March 25, signed a government law removing any liability from COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for possible consequences after vaccination. This was reported by the press service of the office of the head of state.

Earlier this bill was registered in the Verkhovna Rada by the Ukrainian government. The document was developed on the basis of WHO recommendations.

According to the law, “manufacturers and / or holders of registration certificates, including their employees, medical workers and other persons involved in the implementation of measures related to vaccination, are exempted from liability for the consequences of the use of vaccines and other medical immunobiological preparations“ for the specific prevention of coronavirus disease ” “. In the event of such consequences, the state ensures the implementation of appropriate compensation payments in the manner prescribed by the Cabinet.

The law comes into force the day after it is published in the official press and is valid for four years.

Such an initiative, it is noted in the explanatory note to the law, is necessary in order to ensure the possibility of fulfilling obligations under the agreements signed Ukraine within the framework of the COVAX mechanism, as well as for the prompt organization of preventive measures to counter the coronavirus.

On the eve, a pharmacist at a pharmacy in a military hospital in Ukraine died shortly after being vaccinated against coronavirus with the drug Covishield, created with the participation of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. Also, a serviceman in the Odessa region died two days after being vaccinated against COVID-19 with Covishield.

At the same time, on Thursday, the Minister of Health of Ukraine Maxim Stepanov said that there were no deaths in the country due to vaccination against coronavirus infection. Stepanov said that every death after vaccination will be investigated in accordance with the protocols.

On the same day, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the pro-presidential party “Servant of the People”, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on health issues Mikhail Radutsky said that the delivery of the second batch of AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine from India could be postponed in Ukraine due to the “information campaign” deployed in the country against the drug.