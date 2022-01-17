During the conversation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock hoped that they would soon be able to organize a summit in the Normandy format. Writes about it RIA News.

The press service of the office of the head of the Ukrainian state stated that the security situation around Ukraine was discussed in detail. Representatives of Ukraine and Germany noted that further escalation of aggression could be prevented by restrictive measures, among other things, preventive sanctions.

“Noting the unity of approaches to the peace process, in particular, the cluster approach to the implementation of the Minsk agreements, the parties expressed their hope that soon the organization of the next summit in the Normandy format would soon take place,” the press service said.

Zelensky and Burbock also discussed strengthening Ukraine’s energy security. The Ukrainian leader stressed that the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a “geopolitical project and a weapon directed against Ukraine and all of Europe.” “Using the project as a weapon will lead to a harsh response,” the report says.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry visited Ukraine on January 17. During the visit, Burbock said that Germany is ready for dialogue with Russia, but is not going to do so at the cost of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and does not call into question the sovereignty of the latter. On January 18, the diplomat will visit Moscow, where he will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.